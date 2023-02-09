UrduPoint.com

Gold Prices Decrease By Rs.3,300 To Rs.194,700 Per Tola

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 09, 2023 | 08:27 PM

Gold prices decrease by Rs.3,300 to Rs.194,700 per tola

The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs.3,300 on Thursday and was traded at Rs.194,700 against sale at Rs.198,000 the last trading day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ) :The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs.3,300 on Thursday and was traded at Rs.194,700 against sale at Rs.198,000 the last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs.2,829 to Rs.166,924 against Rs. 169,753, whereas that of 10 grams of 22 karat declined to Rs.

153,014 from Rs. 155,607, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of one tola silver decreased by Rs.40 to Rs.2130 whereas that of ten gram silver declined by Rs34.29 to Rs.1,826.

The price of gold in the international market increased by US$2 to US$ 1882 as compared to its sale at US$1,980 on the last trading day, the association reported

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Sindh Sale Price Gold Silver Market All From

Recent Stories

Record edition of IDEX and NAVDEX to kick off in A ..

Record edition of IDEX and NAVDEX to kick off in Abu Dhabi with wide-scale parti ..

15 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Speaker of Bahrain’s Council of Representatives

15 minutes ago
 White House Considers Restricting China's Access t ..

White House Considers Restricting China's Access to Dollars - Reports

21 minutes ago
 Dispute over allegedly "peeing" in main road trigg ..

Dispute over allegedly "peeing" in main road triggers altercation, exchange of f ..

21 minutes ago
 Meeting discusses water supply schemes of southern ..

Meeting discusses water supply schemes of southern districts

20 minutes ago
 Ukraine's Zelenskyy Calls for Sanctions Against Ru ..

Ukraine's Zelenskyy Calls for Sanctions Against Russian Missile, IT Industries

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.