Gold prices decrease by Rs.400 to Rs.143,200 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2022 ) : The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed a decrease of Rs.400 and was sold at Rs.143,200 on Wednesday against its sale at Rs. 143,600 in the local market. The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs.343 and was sold at Rs.122,771 compared to its sale at Rs.

123,114 whereas that of 22 karat gold also went down to Rs.112,540 against Rs. 112,854, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained unchanged at Rs.1590 and Rs.1363.16 respectively.

The price of gold ininternational market decreased by $6 and was traded at $1852 compared to itssale at $1858, the association reported.