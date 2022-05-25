UrduPoint.com

Gold Prices Decrease By Rs.400 To Rs.143,200 Per Tola

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 25, 2022 | 07:00 PM

Gold prices decrease by Rs.400 to Rs.143,200 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2022 ) : The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed a decrease of Rs.400 and was sold at Rs.143,200 on Wednesday against its sale at Rs. 143,600 in the local market. The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs.343 and was sold at Rs.122,771 compared to its sale at Rs.

123,114 whereas that of 22 karat gold also went down to Rs.112,540 against Rs. 112,854, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained unchanged at Rs.1590 and Rs.1363.16 respectively.

The price of gold ininternational market decreased by $6 and was traded at $1852 compared to itssale at $1858, the association reported.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Sindh Sale Price Gold Silver Market All

Recent Stories

PAF training aircraft crashed near Mianwali

PAF training aircraft crashed near Mianwali

1 hour ago
 'I get goosebumps when PTI's 2014 sit-in comes to ..

'I get goosebumps when PTI's 2014 sit-in comes to mind: Shehbaz Sharif

1 hour ago
 UN Chief Strongly Condemns Deadly Texas School Sho ..

UN Chief Strongly Condemns Deadly Texas School Shooting - Spokesperson

2 hours ago
 Team in making for talks with PTI: Rana Sana

Team in making for talks with PTI: Rana Sana

2 hours ago
 Azadi March: Imran Khan rejects deal with govt

Azadi March: Imran Khan rejects deal with govt

2 hours ago
 Five Foreign Ships Left Port of Mariupol After Dem ..

Five Foreign Ships Left Port of Mariupol After Demining - Zakharova

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.