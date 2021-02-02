Gold prices decrease by Rs450 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs450 on Tuesday and was sold at 112,850 against its sale at Rs113,300 the previous day, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

The price of ten gram 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs386 and was traded at Rs96,750 against its sale at Rs97,136 while ten gram 22 karat gold decreased to 88,688 against Rs89,042.

The price of per tola silver decreased by Rs30 and was sold at Rs1400 against it's sale at Rs1430 whereas that of ten gram silver decreased by Rs25.73 and was sold at Rs1200.27 against 1226.

The gold price in the in international market witnessed decrease of US$10 and was sold at US$1850 against its sale at Rs1860, the association added.