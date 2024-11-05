Gold prices decrease by Rs.500 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs.500 and was sold at Rs.283,200 on Tuesday compared to its sale at Rs.283,700 on last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs.429 to Rs.242,798 from Rs.

243,227 whereas the price of 10 gram 22 karat gold went down to Rs. 222,565 from Rs. 222,958, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained unchanged at Rs. 3,430 and Rs. 2,940.67, respectively.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $5 to $2,736, the Association reported.