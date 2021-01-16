UrduPoint.com
Gold Prices Decrease By Rs500 To Rs112,400 Per Tola

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 16th January 2021 | 06:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2021 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs500 on Saturday and was sold at Rs112,400 against its sale at Rs112,900 the previous day, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

Providing market details, it said the price of ten gram 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs429 and was traded at Rs96,365 against its sale at Rs96,794 while ten gram 22 karat gold was sold at Rs88,727.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver also witnessed no change and was sold at Rs1300 and Rs1114.54 respectively.

The gold price in the in international market witnessed decrease of $18 and was sold at $1829 against its sale at $1847, the association added.

