Gold Prices Decrease By Rs5,000 Per Tola
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 13, 2024 | 05:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs.5,000 and was sold at Rs 277,800 on Friday against its sale at Rs 282,800 on previous trading day, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.
The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs.4,286 to Rs.
238,169 from Rs 242,455 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat also went down to Rs.218,321from Rs 222,250.
The prices of Per tola silver decreased by Rs.50 to Rs3,400 whereas that of ten ten gram silver went down by Rs.42.86 to Rs. Rs.2,914.86 respectively.
The price of gold in the international market decreased by $50 to $2,666 from $2,716, the Association reported.
