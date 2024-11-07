Gold Prices Decrease By Rs.5,400 Per Tola
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 07, 2024 | 04:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs.5,400 and was sold at Rs.276,800 on Thursday compared to its sale at Rs.282,200 on last trading day.
The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs.4,630 to Rs.237,311 from Rs.
241,941 whereas the price of 10 gram 22 karat gold went down to Rs. 217,535 from Rs. 221,780, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.
The price of per tola decreased by Rs.130 to Rs.3,300 whereas that of ten gram silver went down by Rs.111.46 to Rs.2,829.21.
The price of gold in the international market decreased by $65 to $2,662 from $2,727 last day, the Association reported.
