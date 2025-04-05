Gold Prices Decrease By Rs.5,500 To Rs320,000 Per Tola
Umer Jamshaid Published April 05, 2025 | 06:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2025) The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs.5,500 and was traded at Rs.320,000 on Saturday as compared to its sale at Rs325,500 on previous trading day, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association reported.
The prices of 10 grams of 24 karat also decreased by Rs.4,714 to Rs 274,348 from Rs.
279,063 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold also went down by Rs.4,322 to Rs.251,494 from Rs 255,817 respectively.
The prices of per tola silver declined by Rs.460 to Rs.3,120 whereas that of ten gram silver went down by Rs.395 to Rs.2,674.
The price of gold in the international market decreased by $51 to $3,038 from $3,089 whereas that of silver went down by $4.5 to $29.59, the Association reported.
