UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gold Prices Decrease By Rs650 Per Tola 04 Feb 2021

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 04th February 2021 | 08:53 PM

Gold prices decrease by Rs650 per tola 04 Feb 2021

The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs650 on Thursday and was sold at 112,000 against its sale at Rs112,650 the previous day, Karachi Sarafa Association reported

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs650 on Thursday and was sold at 112,000 against its sale at Rs112,650 the previous day, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

The price of ten gram 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs558 and was traded at Rs96,022 against its sale at Rs96,750 while ten gram 22 karat gold decreased to 88,020 against Rs88,531.

The price of per tola silver decreased by Rs30 and was sold at Rs1350 against it's sale at Rs1380 whereas that of ten gram silver decreased by Rs25.72 and was sold at Rs1157.40 against Rs1183.12.

The gold price in the in international market witnessed decrease of US$22 and was sold at US$1801 against its sale at $1812, the association added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Sale Price Gold Silver Market

Recent Stories

Half of UK Medical Workers Say Public Most to Blam ..

2 minutes ago

Agriculture minister launches farmers' guidebook, ..

3 minutes ago

Sindh govt backing influential electricity thieves ..

3 minutes ago

Opposition's scuffle in NA exposed their immature ..

3 minutes ago

PASSD has demanded for Rs212 mln for next fiscal y ..

3 minutes ago

US Capitol Police Secure COVID-19 Vaccines for All ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.