Gold prices decrease by Rs650 per tola 04 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs650 on Thursday and was sold at 112,000 against its sale at Rs112,650 the previous day, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

The price of ten gram 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs558 and was traded at Rs96,022 against its sale at Rs96,750 while ten gram 22 karat gold decreased to 88,020 against Rs88,531.

The price of per tola silver decreased by Rs30 and was sold at Rs1350 against it's sale at Rs1380 whereas that of ten gram silver decreased by Rs25.72 and was sold at Rs1157.40 against Rs1183.12.

The gold price in the in international market witnessed decrease of US$22 and was sold at US$1801 against its sale at $1812, the association added.