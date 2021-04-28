UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gold Prices Decrease By Rs700 To Rs103,900 Per Tola

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 28th April 2021 | 04:55 PM

Gold prices decrease by Rs700 to Rs103,900 per tola

The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed decrease of Rs700 on Wednesday and was traded at Rs103,900 as compared to 104,600 the previous day, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed decrease of Rs700 on Wednesday and was traded at Rs103,900 as compared to 104,600 the previous day, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs600 and was sold at Rs89,078 against its sale at 89,678 whereas the prices of ten gram 22 karat gold decreased to Rs81,654 from Rs82,204.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs1350 and Rs1157.40 respectively.

The gold price in the international market witnessed decrease of $15 and was traded at $1765 against $1780.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Sale Price Gold Silver Market From

Recent Stories

GLOF-II Agreement sign between GB Planning and Dev ..

5 minutes ago

FESCO issues shutdown schedule

5 minutes ago

FMs of 6 nations urge 'equity' in COVID-19 vaccine ..

5 minutes ago

Thailand's manufacturing production activity expan ..

9 minutes ago

Experts recommend upto 5 time increase in tax on t ..

9 minutes ago

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.