Gold prices decrease by Rs700 to Rs114,600

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :The price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs700 per tola and was sold at Rs 114,600 on Friday against its sale at Rs115,300, the previous day, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

Providing market details, it said the price of ten gram 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs600 and was traded at Rs982,51 against Rs988,51 while ten gram 22 karat gold was sold at and Rs90,063 per tola.

The price of per tola silver decreased by Rs50 and was trade at Rs1350 agaisnt its sale at Rs1400 whereas that of ten gram silver also decreased by Rs42.87 and was sold at Rs1157.40 against its sale at Rs1200.27.

The gold price in the in international market decreased by $23 and was recorded at $1893 against $1916, the association added.