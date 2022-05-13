Gold prices decrease by Rs.700 to Rs135,300 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2022 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed a decrease of Rs.700 and was sold at Rs135,300 on Friday against its sale at Rs136,000 in the local market.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs.600 and was sold at Rs.115,998 compared to its sale at Rs.

116,598 whereas that of 22 karat gold also went down to Rs.106,331 against Rs.106,882 All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained unchanged at Rs.1560 and Rs.1337.44 respectively.

The price of gold in international market decreased by $28 and was traded at $1818 compared to its sale at $1846, the association reported.