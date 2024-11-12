Open Menu

Gold Prices Decrease By Rs.7,000 To Rs.270,500 Per Tola

Muhammad Irfan Published November 12, 2024 | 04:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs.7,000 and was sold at Rs.270,500 on Tuesday against its sale at Rs.277,500, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also came down by Rs.6,000 to Rs.

231,911 from Rs.237,911 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat gold decreased to Rs.212,584 from Rs.218,085.

The price of per tola silver also decreased by Rs.50 to Rs.3250 and ten gram silver by Rs.42.86 to Rs.2,786.

The price of gold in the international market declined by $77 to $2,593 from $2,670, the Association reported.

