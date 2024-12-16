Gold prices decrease by Rs800 per tola

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs.800 and was sold at Rs 277,000 on Monday against its sale at

Rs 277,800 on previous trading day, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs.

687 to Rs.237,482 from Rs 238,169 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat also went down to Rs.217,693 from Rs 218,321.

The prices of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs3,400 and Rs 2,914.95 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $8 to $2,658 from $2,666, the Association reported.