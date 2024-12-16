Open Menu

Gold Prices Decrease By Rs800 Per Tola

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 16, 2024 | 06:00 PM

Gold prices decrease by Rs800 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs.800 and was sold at Rs 277,000 on Monday against its sale at

Rs 277,800 on previous trading day, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs.

687 to Rs.237,482 from Rs 238,169 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat also went down to Rs.217,693 from Rs 218,321.

The prices of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs3,400 and Rs 2,914.95 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $8 to $2,658 from $2,666, the Association reported.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Sindh Sale Price Gold Silver Market All From

Recent Stories

Sultan bin Hamdan bin Zayed inaugurates Emirates N ..

Sultan bin Hamdan bin Zayed inaugurates Emirates NBD branch, operations centre i ..

6 seconds ago
 Etihad Airways opens new gateway to Kenya with lau ..

Etihad Airways opens new gateway to Kenya with launch of Nairobi flights

16 seconds ago
 World’s rarest coffees to be auctioned for first ..

World’s rarest coffees to be auctioned for first time at World of Coffee Duba ..

30 minutes ago
 We are chasing illusions; we can no longer take su ..

We are chasing illusions; we can no longer take suo motu actions: Justice Mansoo ..

35 minutes ago
 UAE-China Investment Summit explores pathways to e ..

UAE-China Investment Summit explores pathways to economic growth

45 minutes ago
 Pakistan's key ODI series against South Africa beg ..

Pakistan's key ODI series against South Africa begins tomorrow

51 minutes ago
flydubai unveils new Business Class Lounge at Duba ..

Flydubai unveils new Business Class Lounge at Dubai International

1 hour ago
 Hamdan EFQM Global Educational Award launched

Hamdan EFQM Global Educational Award launched

1 hour ago
 MoHRE launches competitively priced health insuran ..

MoHRE launches competitively priced health insurance package for private sector ..

1 hour ago
 Meera’n Malik honored with award by Human Rights ..

Meera’n Malik honored with award by Human Rights Council of Pakistan

1 hour ago
 IHC vacates stay on execution of death sentence to ..

IHC vacates stay on execution of death sentence to five former Navy officers

1 hour ago
 Rulers of Emirates congratulate Bahraini King on N ..

Rulers of Emirates congratulate Bahraini King on National Day

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business