Gold Prices Decrease By Rs.800 To Rs318,000 Per Tola
Faizan Hashmi Published March 22, 2025 | 02:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2025) The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs.800 and was traded at Rs.318,000 on Saturday as compared to its sale at Rs318,800 on previous trading day, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association reported.
The prices of 10 grams of 24 karat also decreased by Rs.686 to Rs 272,633 from Rs.
273,319 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold also went down by Rs.629 to Rs.249,922 from Rs 250,551 respectively.
The prices of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs.3,475 and Rs.2,979 respectively.
The price of gold in the international market decreased by $9 to $3,022 from $3,031 whereas that of silver remained unchanged at $33.10, the Association reported.
Recent Stories
Mohammad Rizwan damages Naseem Shah’s mobile phone
Landmark Group contributes AED5 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
Ministry of Foreign Affairs participates at international conference to ensure s ..
Electronic payments in Korea hit new high in 2024
Sindh govt notifies three-day Eid-ul-Fitr holidays
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 March 2025
Trump chooses Boeing in fighter jet contract decision over Lockheed
RAK Ruler continues receiving Ramadan well-wishers
Medical supplies in Gaza dwindling: International official
2024 sees record migrant deaths, IOM reports
Hazza bin Zayed visits Saif bin Mohammed on occasion of Ramadan
More Stories From Business
-
Gold prices decrease by Rs.800 to Rs318,000 per tola6 minutes ago
-
Pakistan’s textile boom: apparel exports surge 19%1 hour ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 March 20256 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 March 20256 hours ago
-
Acting US Ambassador, Finance Minister discuss economic cooperation18 hours ago
-
PCJCCI to facilitate members for participation in Canton Fair 202518 hours ago
-
Trinasolar strengthens Pakistan presence with new distributor partnerships amid soaring demand18 hours ago
-
UK to launch £5m programme to boost Pakistan’s IT & pharma exports18 hours ago
-
PSMA rejects price-hike link to exports19 hours ago
-
ECC approves Rs250m as Govt Paid-Up Capital for Jinnah Medical Complex operations19 hours ago
-
Federal govt decides to shut down 1,700 loss-making utility stores20 hours ago
-
Food Authority launches crackdowns against substandard food20 hours ago