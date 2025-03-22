Gold prices decrease by Rs.800 to Rs318,000 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2025) The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs.800 and was traded at Rs.318,000 on Saturday as compared to its sale at Rs318,800 on previous trading day, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association reported.

The prices of 10 grams of 24 karat also decreased by Rs.686 to Rs 272,633 from Rs.

273,319 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold also went down by Rs.629 to Rs.249,922 from Rs 250,551 respectively.

The prices of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs.3,475 and Rs.2,979 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $9 to $3,022 from $3,031 whereas that of silver remained unchanged at $33.10, the Association reported.