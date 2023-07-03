Open Menu

Gold Prices Decrease By Rs.8,800 To Rs 207,200 Per Tola

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 03, 2023 | 05:40 PM

Gold prices decrease by Rs.8,800 to Rs 207,200 per tola

ISLAMABAD, Jul 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2023 ) :The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs.8,800 and was sold at Rs.207,200 on Monday against its sale at Rs. 216,000 the previous day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs.7,544 to Rs.177,641 from Rs.

185,185 whereas the price of 10 grams 22 karat gold went down to Rs.162,837 from Rs. 169,753, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola silver declined by Rs.50 and was 2,500 whereas that of ten gram silver went down by Rs.42.87 to Rs.2,143.34.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $6 to $1912 from $1906, the association reported.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Sindh Sale Price Gold Silver Market All From

Recent Stories

First UAE Ambassador to Organisation international ..

First UAE Ambassador to Organisation internationale de la Francophonie presents ..

3 minutes ago
 After Pakistan’s deal with IMF, dollar sheds val ..

After Pakistan’s deal with IMF, dollar sheds value against rupee

3 minutes ago
 Sharjah Art Foundation announces summer school for ..

Sharjah Art Foundation announces summer school for children and adults

18 minutes ago
 Khadija Shah’s judicial remand extended in Askar ..

Khadija Shah’s judicial remand extended in Askari Tower attack case

24 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz, Dar hail stock market surge, CPI infla ..

PM Shehbaz, Dar hail stock market surge, CPI inflation declines

29 minutes ago
 PM condemns desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden

PM condemns desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden

35 minutes ago
Final Communique of the Extraordinary Open-Ended m ..

Final Communique of the Extraordinary Open-Ended meeting of the OIC Executive Co ..

1 hour ago
 3U1M: Superior University’s Distinctive Framewor ..

3U1M: Superior University’s Distinctive Framework with Four Specialized Stream ..

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi to host Abu Dhabi International Hunting ..

Abu Dhabi to host Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition on 2 ..

2 hours ago
 WAM mourns death of Emirati media veteran Peter He ..

WAM mourns death of Emirati media veteran Peter Hellyer

3 hours ago
 Pope Francis commends UAE&#039;s role in spreading ..

Pope Francis commends UAE&#039;s role in spreading peace and tolerance

4 hours ago
 Ch Shujat makes another attempt to bring Elahi bac ..

Ch Shujat makes another attempt to bring Elahi back to PML-Q

7 hours ago

More Stories From Business