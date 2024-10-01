Open Menu

Gold Prices Decrease In Pakistan’s Local Markets

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 01, 2024 | 05:02 PM

Gold prices decrease in Pakistan’s local markets

Price of 24-Karat gold per tola decreases by Rs600 in local markets and settled at Rs274,900 per tola

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 1st, 2024) The gold prices decreased in both global and local markets of the country on Tuesday.

In the international bullion market, the price of gold per ounce dropped by $6 and settled at $2,647 in the global markets.

On the other hand, in Pakistan, the price of 24-karat gold per tola decreased by Rs600, setting the new price at Rs274,900 per tola.

Similarly, the price of gold per 10 grams in the country fell down by Rs515 and settled at Rs235,682.

