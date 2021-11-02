UrduPoint.com

Gold Prices Decrease Rs 150 Per Tola

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 02nd November 2021 | 05:03 PM

Gold prices decrease Rs 150 per tola

The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed a decrease of Rs 150 and was sold at Rs 117,650 in the local market on Tuesday against its sale at Rs 117,800 the previous day, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported

ISLAMABAD, Nov 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2021 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed a decrease of Rs 150 and was sold at Rs 117,650 in the local market on Tuesday against its sale at Rs 117,800 the previous day, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat also decreased by Rs129 to Rs 100,866 against its sale at Rs 100,995 whereas that of and 10 gram 22 karat declined to Rs 92,460 from Rs 92,578.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained static at Rs 1440 and Rs 1234.56 respectively.

The price of gold in international market increased by $08 to $1792 from its sale at $1784, the Jewellers Group reported.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Sale Price Gold Silver Market From

Recent Stories

Our Commitment to Combating Climate Change

Our Commitment to Combating Climate Change

8 minutes ago
 New corona vaccination centre set up at LGH Gyne O ..

New corona vaccination centre set up at LGH Gyne OPD

2 minutes ago
 BISE dispatches Matric result cards of regular can ..

BISE dispatches Matric result cards of regular candidates to schools

2 minutes ago
 Federal Board announces SSC-I annual results 2021

Federal Board announces SSC-I annual results 2021

2 minutes ago
 Accountability biggest issued for incompetent leag ..

Accountability biggest issued for incompetent league: Gill

15 minutes ago
 Pesco notifies power suspension on various feeders ..

Pesco notifies power suspension on various feeders

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.