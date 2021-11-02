Gold prices decrease Rs 150 per tola

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Nov 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2021 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed a decrease of Rs 150 and was sold at Rs 117,650 in the local market on Tuesday against its sale at Rs 117,800 the previous day, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat also decreased by Rs129 to Rs 100,866 against its sale at Rs 100,995 whereas that of and 10 gram 22 karat declined to Rs 92,460 from Rs 92,578.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained static at Rs 1440 and Rs 1234.56 respectively.

The price of gold in international market increased by $08 to $1792 from its sale at $1784, the Jewellers Group reported.