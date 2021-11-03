UrduPoint.com

Gold Prices Decrease Rs 250 Per Tola

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Wed 03rd November 2021 | 05:31 PM

Gold prices decrease Rs 250 per tola

The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed a decrease of Rs 250 and was sold at Rs 117,400 in the local market on Wednesday against its sale at Rs 117,650 the previous day, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported

The price of 10 gram 24 karat also decreased by Rs 214 to Rs 100,652 against its sale at Rs 100,866 whereas that of and 10 gram 22 karat declined to Rs 92,264 from Rs 92,460.

The price of per tola silver declined by Rs 20 to Rs 1420 while ten gram silver by Rs 17.14 to Rs 1217.42.

The price of gold in international market also deceased by $08 to $1784 from its sale at $1792, the Jewellers Group reported.

