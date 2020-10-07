UrduPoint.com
Gold Prices Decrease Rs 300 To Rs 113,000

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 07th October 2020 | 05:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, Oct 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :The price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs 300 on Wednesday and was traded at Rs 113,000 against its price at Rs 113,300.

Likewise, the price of 10 grams gold also decreased by Rs 256 and was traded at Rs 96,880 against its sale at Rs 97,136, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained stagnant at Rs 1200 and Rs 1028.80 respectively.

The gold prices in the in international market decreased by $29 and was traded at $1884 against $1913, the association reported.

