Gold Prices Decrease Rs 800 To Rs 111,000 Per Tola

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 12th February 2021 | 07:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs 800 on Friday and was sold at Rs 111,000 against sale at Rs 111,800, Karachi Sarafa Association reported Monday.

The price of ten gram 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs 685 and was traded at Rs 95,165 against Rs 95,850 while that of ten gram 22 karat gold decreased to Rs 87,234 from Rs 87,863.

The price of per tola silver increased by Rs10 and was sold at Rs1400 against its sale at Rs1390 while that of ten gram silver increased by Rs 8.57 and was sold at Rs 1200.27 against Rs 1191.70.

The gold price in the in international market witnessed decrease of US$23 and was sold at $1819 against its sale at $1842, the association added.

