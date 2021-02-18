UrduPoint.com
Gold Prices Decrease Rs100 To Rs110,200 Per Tola

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 18th February 2021 | 05:20 PM

Gold prices decrease Rs100 to Rs110,200 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs100 on Thursday and was sold at Rs110,200 against sale at Rs110,300, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

The price of ten gram 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs86 and was traded at Rs94,478 against Rs94,564 while that of ten gram 22 karat gold decreased to Rs86,605 from Rs86,684.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs1380 and Rs1183.12 respectively.

The gold price in the in international market witnessed decrease of $4 and was sold at $1785 against its sale at $1789, the association added.

