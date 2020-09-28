UrduPoint.com
Gold Prices Decrease Rs100 To Rs111,300 28 Sep 2020

Muhammad Irfan 29 seconds ago Mon 28th September 2020 | 08:17 PM

The price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs100 on Monday and was traded at Rs111,300 against its price at Rs 111,400

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2020 ) :The price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs100 on Monday and was traded at Rs111,300 against its price at Rs 111,400.

Likewise, the price of 10 grams gold also decreased by Rs86 and was traded at 95,422 against its sale at Rs95,508 Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

The price of per tola as well as 10 gram silver remained unchanged at Rs1150 and Rs985.94 respectively.

The gold prices in the in international market inceased by $4 and was traded at $1866 against $1862, the association reported.

