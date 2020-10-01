UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gold Prices Decrease Rs100 To Rs112,700 01 Oct 2020

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 10:24 PM

Gold prices decrease Rs100 to Rs112,700 01 Oct 2020

The price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs100 on Thursday and was traded at Rs112,700 against its price at Rs 111,800

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :The price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs100 on Thursday and was traded at Rs112,700 against its price at Rs 111,800.

Likewise, the price of 10 grams gold also decreased by Rs85 and was traded at 95,765 against its sale at Rs95,850 Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained stagnant at Rs1200 and Rs1028.80 respectively.

The gold prices in the in international market increased by $14 and was traded at $1900 against $1886, the association reported.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Sale Price Gold Silver Market

Recent Stories

UAE ministers, senior officials offer condolences ..

11 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, FM of Cyprus review regional d ..

26 minutes ago

AED3.89 bn of weekly real estate transactions in D ..

1 hour ago

ERC intensifies humanitarian, development efforts ..

2 hours ago

ADDED signs cooperation agreement with ADQ to supp ..

2 hours ago

Moscow Has Own Information on Mercenaries From Syr ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.