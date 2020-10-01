Gold prices decrease Rs100 to Rs112,700 01 Oct 2020

The price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs100 on Thursday and was traded at Rs112,700 against its price at Rs 111,800

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :The price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs100 on Thursday and was traded at Rs112,700 against its price at Rs 111,800.

Likewise, the price of 10 grams gold also decreased by Rs85 and was traded at 95,765 against its sale at Rs95,850 Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained stagnant at Rs1200 and Rs1028.80 respectively.

The gold prices in the in international market increased by $14 and was traded at $1900 against $1886, the association reported.