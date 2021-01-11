UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gold Prices Decrease Rs100 To Rs113,200 Per Tola

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 11th January 2021 | 05:50 PM

Gold prices decrease Rs100 to Rs113,200 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola decreased by Rs100 and was sold at Rs113,200 on Monday against its sale at Rs113,300 the previous day, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

Providing market details, it said the price of ten gram 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs85 and was traded at Rs97,051 against Rs97,136 while ten gram 22 karat gold was sold at and Rs88,963 per tola.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained unchanged at Rs1300 and Rs1114.54 respectively.

The gold price in the in international market also remained unchanged at $1850, the association added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Sale Price Gold Silver Market

Recent Stories

Group of parliamentarians raises voice against und ..

5 minutes ago

SBP Governor says efforts to bring IMF's fiscal s ..

14 minutes ago

Increasing cost hitting construction package: Mian ..

22 minutes ago

UAE vaccinates 80,683 people against COVID-19 in l ..

38 minutes ago

Palestine Registers Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine Aga ..

26 minutes ago

Double blind murder case solved, criminal held in ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.