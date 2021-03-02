UrduPoint.com
Gold Prices Decrease Rs1050 To Rs107,200

2 minutes ago Tue 02nd March 2021 | 07:10 PM

Gold prices decrease Rs1050 to Rs107,200

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs1050 on Tuesday and was sold at Rs107,200 against sale at Rs108,250, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

The price of ten gram 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs900 and was traded at Rs91,907 against Rs92,807 while that of ten gram 22 karat gold decreased to Rs84,248 from Rs85,073.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs1380 and Rs1183.12 respectively.

The gold price in the in international market witnessed decrease of $13 and was sold at $1730 against its sale at $1743, the association added.

