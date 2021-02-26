Gold prices decrease Rs1050 to Rs109,250

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs1,050 on Friday and was sold at Rs 109,250 against sale at Rs110,300 Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

The price of ten gram 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs900 and was traded at Rs 93,664 against Rs 94,564 while that of ten gram 22 karat gold decreased to 85,858 Rs from Rs86,684.

The price of per tola silver deceased by Rs 20 and was traded at Rs 1400 against its sale at Rs 1420 while that of ten gram silver declined by Rs 17.15 and was traded at Rs 1200.27 against Rs 1217.42.

The gold price in the in international market witnessed decrease of $26 and was sold at $1764 against its sale at $1790, the association added.