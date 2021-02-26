UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gold Prices Decrease Rs1050 To Rs109,250

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 26th February 2021 | 06:00 PM

Gold prices decrease Rs1050 to Rs109,250

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs1,050 on Friday and was sold at Rs 109,250 against sale at Rs110,300 Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

The price of ten gram 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs900 and was traded at Rs 93,664 against Rs 94,564 while that of ten gram 22 karat gold decreased to 85,858 Rs from Rs86,684.

The price of per tola silver deceased by Rs 20 and was traded at Rs 1400 against its sale at Rs 1420 while that of ten gram silver declined by Rs 17.15 and was traded at Rs 1200.27 against Rs 1217.42.

The gold price in the in international market witnessed decrease of $26 and was sold at $1764 against its sale at $1790, the association added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Sale Price Gold Silver Market From

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid watches part of Dubai Stage of ..

36 minutes ago

87,263 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been adminis ..

1 hour ago

Abdullah bin Zayed meets with Indian Minister of E ..

2 hours ago

‏UAE announces 3,498 new COVID-19 cases, 2,478 r ..

3 hours ago

Struck new agreement with Qatar for LNG import, sa ..

3 hours ago

Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques makes telephone ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.