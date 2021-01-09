UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gold Prices Decrease Rs1300 To Rs113,300 Per Tola

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 09th January 2021 | 06:40 PM

Gold prices decrease Rs1300 to Rs113,300 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2021 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola decreased by Rs1300 and was sold at Rs113,300 on Saturday against its sale at Rs114,600 the previous day, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

Providing market details, it said the price of ten gram 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs1115 and was traded at Rs97,136 against Rs98,251 while ten gram 22 karat gold was sold at and Rs89,042 per tola.

The price of per tola silver decreased by Rs50 and was trade at Rs1300 against its sale at Rs1350 whereas that of ten gram silver also decreased by Rs42.86 and was sold at Rs1114.54 against its sale at Rs1157.40.

The gold price in the in international market decreased by $43 and was recorded at $1850 against $1893, the association added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Sale Price Gold Silver Market

Recent Stories

Turkish actor Celal Ali says Islamabad is beautifu ..

39 minutes ago

Book on date palm diseases and pests released

46 minutes ago

India records 18,222 new coronavirus cases, 228 de ..

46 minutes ago

DHA adds new centre for Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine

46 minutes ago

Energy minister tours East Coast infrastructure pr ..

1 hour ago

Ministry of Community Development secures social b ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.