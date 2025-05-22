Gold Prices Decrease Rs.1,900 To Rs.347,500 Per Tola
Sumaira FH Published May 22, 2025 | 05:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed a decrease of Rs.1,900 on Thursday and was sold at Rs.347,500 against its sale at Rs.349,400 on the previous trading day, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association reported.
The prices of 10 grams of 24 karat also decreased by Rs.1,629 to Rs.297,925 from Rs.
299,554 whereas the price of 10 grams of 22 Karat came down by Rs.1,494 to Rs.273,107 from Rs.274,601.
The rates of per tola silver depreciated by Rs.38 to Rs.3,428 from Rs. 3,466 and ten gram dipped by Rs.33 to Rs.2,938 from Rs.2,971.
The price of gold in the international market decreased by $19 to $3,291 from $3,310 whereas that of silver also decreased by $.0.38 to $32.70, the Association reported.
Recent Stories
DEWA participates in 2025 World Utilities Congress as supporting sponsor
Broaden Energy to establish AED455 million facility in KEZAD
Ali Al Nuaimi meets Indian parliamentary delegation
Flydubai charts new course with launch of Ab Initio Pilot Training programme
ADNOC awards contracts worth AED543 million for Made-in-UAE products
33,000 students take part in Abu Dhabi Sports Championship for Schools & Univers ..
Alex Hales exits PSL 10 after Qualifier defeat, citing personal reasons
Bakery supplies reach Gaza as part of 'Operation Chivalrous Knight 3'
UAE participates in Sagarmatha Sambaad to advance climate action, water diplomac ..
Dubai to host Basketball Champions League Asia 2025
Eid ul Adha 2025 in Pakistan expected on THIS date
Mansoor bin Mohammed witnesses MoU signing between CDA, Maseer Initiatives
More Stories From Business
-
Gold prices decrease Rs.1,900 to Rs.347,500 per tola2 minutes ago
-
Govt committed to strengthening olive value Chain: Rana Tanveer12 minutes ago
-
Business confidence turns positive: OICCI survey shows 16-point surge in sentiment2 hours ago
-
Kissan Ittehad Chief praises armed forces for victory against Indian aggression3 hours ago
-
WCCIS and TDAP host successful investment readiness program3 hours ago
-
JS Investments, Gohar Developers to launch "JS Hotel REIT" in Hyderabad3 hours ago
-
SAPM chairs meeting to discuss tariff issues in auto parts industry3 hours ago
-
Innovation, industrial productivity key to sustainable economic growth: Ahsan Iqbal4 hours ago
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES5 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates6 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 May 20258 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 May 20259 hours ago