Open Menu

Gold Prices Decrease Rs.1,900 To Rs.347,500 Per Tola

Sumaira FH Published May 22, 2025 | 05:10 PM

Gold prices decrease Rs.1,900 to Rs.347,500 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed a decrease of Rs.1,900 on Thursday and was sold at Rs.347,500 against its sale at Rs.349,400 on the previous trading day, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association reported.

The prices of 10 grams of 24 karat also decreased by Rs.1,629 to Rs.297,925 from Rs.

299,554 whereas the price of 10 grams of 22 Karat came down by Rs.1,494 to Rs.273,107 from Rs.274,601.

The rates of per tola silver depreciated by Rs.38 to Rs.3,428 from Rs. 3,466 and ten gram dipped by Rs.33 to Rs.2,938 from Rs.2,971.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $19 to $3,291 from $3,310 whereas that of silver also decreased by $.0.38 to $32.70, the Association reported.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

DEWA participates in 2025 World Utilities Congress ..

DEWA participates in 2025 World Utilities Congress as supporting sponsor

27 minutes ago
 Broaden Energy to establish AED455 million facilit ..

Broaden Energy to establish AED455 million facility in KEZAD

41 minutes ago
 Ali Al Nuaimi meets Indian parliamentary delegatio ..

Ali Al Nuaimi meets Indian parliamentary delegation

42 minutes ago
 flydubai charts new course with launch of Ab Initi ..

Flydubai charts new course with launch of Ab Initio Pilot Training programme

42 minutes ago
 ADNOC awards contracts worth AED543 million for Ma ..

ADNOC awards contracts worth AED543 million for Made-in-UAE products

57 minutes ago
 33,000 students take part in Abu Dhabi Sports Cham ..

33,000 students take part in Abu Dhabi Sports Championship for Schools & Univers ..

1 hour ago
Alex Hales exits PSL 10 after Qualifier defeat, ci ..

Alex Hales exits PSL 10 after Qualifier defeat, citing personal reasons

2 hours ago
 Bakery supplies reach Gaza as part of 'Operation C ..

Bakery supplies reach Gaza as part of 'Operation Chivalrous Knight 3'

2 hours ago
 UAE participates in Sagarmatha Sambaad to advance ..

UAE participates in Sagarmatha Sambaad to advance climate action, water diplomac ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai to host Basketball Champions League Asia 202 ..

Dubai to host Basketball Champions League Asia 2025

2 hours ago
 Eid ul Adha 2025 in Pakistan expected on THIS date

Eid ul Adha 2025 in Pakistan expected on THIS date

2 hours ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed witnesses MoU signing between ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed witnesses MoU signing between CDA, Maseer Initiatives

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business