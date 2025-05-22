Gold prices decrease Rs.1,900 to Rs.347,500 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed a decrease of Rs.1,900 on Thursday and was sold at Rs.347,500 against its sale at Rs.349,400 on the previous trading day, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association reported.

The prices of 10 grams of 24 karat also decreased by Rs.1,629 to Rs.297,925 from Rs.

299,554 whereas the price of 10 grams of 22 Karat came down by Rs.1,494 to Rs.273,107 from Rs.274,601.

The rates of per tola silver depreciated by Rs.38 to Rs.3,428 from Rs. 3,466 and ten gram dipped by Rs.33 to Rs.2,938 from Rs.2,971.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $19 to $3,291 from $3,310 whereas that of silver also decreased by $.0.38 to $32.70, the Association reported.