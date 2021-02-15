UrduPoint.com
Gold Prices Decrease Rs200 To Rs111,050 Per Tola

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 15th February 2021 | 05:50 PM

Gold prices decrease Rs200 to Rs111,050 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs200 on Monday and was sold at Rs111,050 against sale at Rs111,250 , Karachi Sarafa Association reported .

The price of ten gram 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs172 and was traded at Rs95,207 against Rs95,379 while that of ten gram 22 karat gold decreased to Rs87,274 from Rs87,430.

The price of per tola silver decreased by Rs20 and was traded at Rs1380 against its sale at Rs1400 whereas that of and ten gram silver decreased by Rs17.15 and was traded at Rs1183.12 against Rs1200.27.

The gold price in the in international market witnessed decrease of $4 and was sold at $1820 against its sale at $1824, the association added.

