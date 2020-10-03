Gold prices decrease Rs200 to Rs111,800 03 Oct 2020

The price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs 200 on Thursday and was traded at Rs 111,800 against its price at Rs 112,000

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2020 ) :The price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs 200 on Thursday and was traded at Rs 111,800 against its price at Rs 112,000.

Likewise, the price of 10 grams gold also decreased by Rs 172 and was traded at 95,850 against its sale at Rs 96,022 Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained stagnant at Rs1200 and Rs1028.80 respectively.

The gold prices in the in international market decreased by $10 and was traded at $1900 against $1910, the association reported.