Gold prices decrease Rs200 to Rs111,800 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs200 on Thursday and was sold at Rs111,800 against sale at RsRs112,000, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

The price of ten gram 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs172 and was traded at Rs95,850 against Rs96,022 while that of ten gram 22 karat gold decreased to Rs87,863 from Rs88,020.

The price of per tola silver and ten gram silver remained unchanged at Rs1390 and Rs1191.70 respectively.

The gold price in the in international market witnessed increase of US$1 and was sold at $1842 against its sale at $1841, the association added.