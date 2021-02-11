UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gold Prices Decrease Rs200 To Rs111,800 Per Tola

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 11th February 2021 | 05:50 PM

Gold prices decrease Rs200 to Rs111,800 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs200 on Thursday and was sold at Rs111,800 against sale at RsRs112,000, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

The price of ten gram 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs172 and was traded at Rs95,850 against Rs96,022 while that of ten gram 22 karat gold decreased to Rs87,863 from Rs88,020.

The price of per tola silver and ten gram silver remained unchanged at Rs1390 and Rs1191.70 respectively.

The gold price in the in international market witnessed increase of US$1 and was sold at $1842 against its sale at $1841, the association added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Sale Price Gold Silver Market From

Recent Stories

107,550 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered dur ..

22 minutes ago

OIC Condemns the Recent Blasts and Killings in Afg ..

26 minutes ago

Search operation for Ali Sadpara, other climbers o ..

41 minutes ago

Ninety Criminal Cases Opened After Recent Unauthor ..

41 minutes ago

Moscow Praises Biden White House for Not Tying Arm ..

42 minutes ago

Navalny to Return to Court for Hearing on Slander ..

42 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.