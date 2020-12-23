UrduPoint.com
Gold Prices Decrease Rs.200 To Rs112,250 Per Tola

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 05:40 PM

Gold prices decrease Rs.200 to Rs112,250 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :The price of 24 karat gold on Wednesday witnessed decrease of Rs.200 and was traded at Rs.112,250 against its sale at Rs. 112,450 the previous day.

Likewise, the price of ten gram gold also increased by Rs. 172 and was sold at Rs.96,493 compared to Rs.

96,665 while 10 gram 22 karat gold was sold at Rs. 88,452.

The price of per tola silver decreased by Rs.30 and was trade at Rs.1260 against its sale at Rs.1290 whereas that of ten gram silver also declined by Rs.25.72 and was soled at Rs.1080.24 against its sale at Rs.1105.96.

The gold price in the in international market decreased by $7 to $1866 compared to its sale at $.1873, the association added.

