Gold Prices Decrease Rs.2,300 To 341,900 Per Tola

Muhammad Irfan Published May 14, 2025 | 04:40 PM

Gold prices decrease Rs.2,300 to 341,900 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed a decrease of Rs.2,300 on Wednesday and was sold at Rs.341,900 against its sale at Rs.344,200 on the previous trading day, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association reported.

The prices of 10 grams of 24 karat also decreased by Rs.1,972 to Rs.293,124 from Rs.

295,096 whereas the price of 10 grams of 22 Karat decreased by Rs.1,808 to Rs.268,706 from Rs.270,514.

The rates of per tola silver and ten gram silver remained unchanged and closed at Rs.3,482 and Rs.2,985 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market also decreased by $23 to $3,235 from $3,258 whereas that of silver remained stagnant at $33.00, the Association reported.

