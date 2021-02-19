UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gold Prices Decrease Rs250 To 109,950

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 19th February 2021 | 05:30 PM

Gold prices decrease Rs250 to 109,950

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs250 on Friday and was sold at Rs109,950 against sale at Rs110,200, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

The price of ten gram 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs214 and was traded at Rs94,264 against Rs94,478 while that of ten gram 22 karat gold decreased to Rs86,409 from Rs86,605.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs1380 and Rs1183.12 respectively.

The gold price in the in international market witnessed decrease of $13 and was sold at $1772 against its sale at $1785, the association added

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Sale Price Gold Silver Market From

Recent Stories

Officials of educational institutions, establishme ..

6 minutes ago

UVAS study shows increase in milk production throu ..

14 minutes ago

Advisor To The Prime Minister Dr. Ishrat Husain Vi ..

15 minutes ago

Mega plantation drive under Clean Green Pakistan k ..

3 minutes ago

Tennis: Australian Open results - collated

4 minutes ago

Minister directs to remove encroachments outside s ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.