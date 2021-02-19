Gold prices decrease Rs250 to 109,950

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs250 on Friday and was sold at Rs109,950 against sale at Rs110,200, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

The price of ten gram 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs214 and was traded at Rs94,264 against Rs94,478 while that of ten gram 22 karat gold decreased to Rs86,409 from Rs86,605.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs1380 and Rs1183.12 respectively.

The gold price in the in international market witnessed decrease of $13 and was sold at $1772 against its sale at $1785, the association added