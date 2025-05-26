Gold Prices Decrease Rs.2,600 To Rs.351,500 Per Tola
Sumaira FH Published May 26, 2025 | 05:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed a decrease of Rs.2,600 on Monday and was sold at Rs.351,500 against its sale at Rs.354,100 on the previous trading day, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association reported.
The prices of 10 grams of 24 karat also decreased by Rs.2,228 to Rs.301,354 from Rs.
303,583 whereas the price of 10 grams of 22 Karat came down by Rs.2,042 to Rs.276,251 from Rs.278,294.
The rates of per tola silver and ten gram remained unchanged and closed at Rs.3,508 and Rs.3,007 respectively.
The price of gold in the international market decreased by $26 to $3,331 from $3,357 whereas that of silver remained stagnant at $33.50, the Association reported.
Recent Stories
Artificial Intelligence Programme kicks off Its sixth cohort in partnership with ..
SAMENA Council Leaders’ Summit 2025 opens in Dubai
Less than 5% of Gaza Strip’s cropland area remains available for cultivation: ..
Dubai's General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs, Emirates NBD sig ..
UAE, Paraguay Presidents explore ways to strengthen bilateral ties
From Orchard to Oblivion: How Federal Excise Duty Is Crippling Fruit Farmers in ..
Iraq’s water reserves lowest in 80 years
UAE hosts Artemis Accords workshop with representatives from 30 countries
Expo 2025 Osaka surpasses 5 million visitors
Dubai Chamber of Commerce launches Brazilian Business Council
World Utilities Congress opens tomorrow in Abu Dhabi
Central Bank of UAE, Azerbaijan counterpart sign MoU to strengthen cooperation
More Stories From Business
-
Gold prices decrease Rs.2,600 to Rs.351,500 per tola2 minutes ago
-
PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 881 points1 hour ago
-
Privatization of SOEs would be accelerated: Finance Minister3 hours ago
-
PM appoints Bilal bin Saqib as Special Assistant on Blockchain, Crypto currency3 hours ago
-
Navigating high inflation & slow growth: How ECB policy shapes the eurozone’s timid progress5 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates7 hours ago
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES7 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 May 20258 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 May 20259 hours ago
-
Philippines envoy ask for strengthening, Pak-Philippines cultural, economic ties23 hours ago
-
WCCIS, TDAP hold workshop24 hours ago
-
Govt allocates 2,000 MW in first phase for bitcoin mining1 day ago