Gold Prices Decrease Rs.2,600 To Rs.351,500 Per Tola

Sumaira FH Published May 26, 2025 | 05:40 PM

Gold prices decrease Rs.2,600 to Rs.351,500 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed a decrease of Rs.2,600 on Monday and was sold at Rs.351,500 against its sale at Rs.354,100 on the previous trading day, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association reported.

The prices of 10 grams of 24 karat also decreased by Rs.2,228 to Rs.301,354 from Rs.

303,583 whereas the price of 10 grams of 22 Karat came down by Rs.2,042 to Rs.276,251 from Rs.278,294.

The rates of per tola silver and ten gram remained unchanged and closed at Rs.3,508 and Rs.3,007 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $26 to $3,331 from $3,357 whereas that of silver remained stagnant at $33.50, the Association reported.

More Stories From Business