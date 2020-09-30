UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gold Prices Decrease Rs300 To Rs111,800

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 30th September 2020 | 05:20 PM

Gold prices decrease Rs300 to Rs111,800

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :The price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs300 on Wednesday and was traded at Rs111,800 against its price at Rs112,100.

Likewise, the price of 10 grams gold also decreased by Rs258 and was traded at Rs95,850 against its sale at Rs96,108 Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

The price of per tola silver and that of 10 gram remained constant at Rs1200 and Rs1028.80 respectively.

The gold prices in the in international market decreased by $1 and was traded at $1886 against $1887, the association reported.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Sale Price Gold Silver Market

Recent Stories

 

4 minutes ago

ADNOC Trading starts derivatives trading

22 minutes ago

ENOC Group achieves 97 million kWh power savings

22 minutes ago

RTA Chairman explores cooperation with German Amba ..

22 minutes ago

‘Can’t live as a slave in Pakistan,’ says Na ..

23 minutes ago

Another flour crisis engulfing country: Mian Zahid ..

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.