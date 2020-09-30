Gold prices decrease Rs300 to Rs111,800

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :The price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs300 on Wednesday and was traded at Rs111,800 against its price at Rs112,100.

Likewise, the price of 10 grams gold also decreased by Rs258 and was traded at Rs95,850 against its sale at Rs96,108 Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

The price of per tola silver and that of 10 gram remained constant at Rs1200 and Rs1028.80 respectively.

The gold prices in the in international market decreased by $1 and was traded at $1886 against $1887, the association reported.