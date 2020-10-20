Gold prices decrease Rs300 to Rs115,700

The price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs 300 on Tuesday and was traded at Rs 115,700 against its price at Rs 116,000

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :The price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs 300 on Tuesday and was traded at Rs 115,700 against its price at Rs 116,000.

Likewise, the price of 10 grams gold also decreased by Rs 256 and was traded at Rs 99,194 against its sale at Rs 99,450, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

The price of per tola silver decreased by Rs 10 and was traded at Rs 1250 against Rs 1260 whereas that of ten gram silver also decreased by Rs 8.57 and was sold at Rs 1071.67 against Rs 1080.24The gold prices in the in international market decreased by $07 and was traded at $1905 against $1912, the association reported.