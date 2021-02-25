UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gold Prices Decrease Rs350 To 110,300

Umer Jamshaid 44 minutes ago Thu 25th February 2021 | 05:20 PM

Gold prices decrease Rs350 to 110,300

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs350 on Thursday and was sold at Rs110,300 against sale at Rs110,650, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

The price of ten gram 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs300 and was traded at Rs94,564 against Rs94,864 while that of ten gram 22 karat gold decreased to Rs86,684 from Rs86,959.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs1420 and Rs1217.42 respectively.

The gold price in the in international market witnessed decrease of $19 and was sold at $1790 against its sale at $1809, the association added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Sale Price Gold Silver Market From

Recent Stories

19 minutes ago

Cotton price touches sky  

21 minutes ago

84,573 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in l ..

34 minutes ago

Fatima bint Mubarak congratulates Sharifa Sulaiman ..

34 minutes ago

EDCC, ADDED sign agreement to support defence secu ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi Proof House upgrades capabilities to lev ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.