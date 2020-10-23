UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gold Prices Decrease Rs350 To Rs115,350

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 23rd October 2020 | 07:03 PM

Gold prices decrease Rs350 to Rs115,350

The price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs350 on Friday and was traded at Rs115,350 against its price at Rs 115,700

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :The price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs350 on Friday and was traded at Rs115,350 against its price at Rs 115,700.

Likewise, the price of 10 grams gold also decreased by Rs300 and was traded at 98,894 against its sale at Rs99,194 Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver witnessed no change in prices and was trade at Rs1240 and Rs1063.10 respectively.

The gold prices in the in international market decreased by $4 and was traded at $1912 against $1916, the association reported.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Sale Price Gold Silver Market

Recent Stories

UAE’s efforts in eradicating polio globally is s ..

6 minutes ago

UAE hosts 4th meeting of GCC Ministerial Committee ..

21 minutes ago

All set to celebrate 73rd Founding Anniversary of ..

3 minutes ago

12 arrested, stolen motorbike, narcotics recovered ..

3 minutes ago

FHP to be developed as state-of-the-art mental hea ..

3 minutes ago

Pakhtunkhwa Super League-2020 trophies unveiling c ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.