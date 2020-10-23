Gold prices decrease Rs350 to Rs115,350

(@FahadShabbir)

The price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs350 on Friday and was traded at Rs115,350 against its price at Rs 115,700

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :The price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs350 on Friday and was traded at Rs115,350 against its price at Rs 115,700.

Likewise, the price of 10 grams gold also decreased by Rs300 and was traded at 98,894 against its sale at Rs99,194 Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver witnessed no change in prices and was trade at Rs1240 and Rs1063.10 respectively.

The gold prices in the in international market decreased by $4 and was traded at $1912 against $1916, the association reported.