Gold prices decrease Rs400 26 Sep 2020

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2020 ) :The price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs400 on Saturday and was traded at Rs111,400 against its price at Rs 111,800.

Likewise, the price of 10 grams gold also decreased by Rs342 and was traded at 95,508 against its sale at 95,850, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

The price of per tola as well as 10 gram silver remained unchanged at Rs1150 and Rs985.94 respectivelyThe gold prices in the in international market increased by $3 and was traded at $1862 against $1859, the association reported.