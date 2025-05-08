Open Menu

Gold Prices Decrease Rs.4,200 To 352,700 Per Tola

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 08, 2025 | 05:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed a decrease of Rs.4,200 on Thursday and was sold at Rs.352,700 against its sale at Rs.356,900 on the previous trading day, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association reported.

The prices of 10 grams of 24 karat also decreased by Rs.3,601 to Rs.302,383 from Rs.

305,984 whereas the price of 10 grams of 22 Karat decreased by Rs.3,301 to Rs.277,194 from Rs.280,495.

The rates of per tola silver declined by Rs.65 to Rs.3,417 and ten gram silver dipped by Rs.56 to Rs.2,929 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market also decreased by $42 to $3,343 from $3,385 whereas that of silver declined by $0.65 to close at $32.35, the Association reported.

