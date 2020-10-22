Gold prices decrease Rs500 to Rs115,700 22 Oct 2020

UrduPoint.com
The price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs 500 on Thursday and was traded at Rs 115,700 against its price at Rs 116,200

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :The price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs 500 on Thursday and was traded at Rs 115,700 against its price at Rs 116,200.

Likewise, the price of 10 grams gold also decreased by Rs 429 and was traded at 99,194 against its sale at Rs 99,623 Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

The price of per tola silver decreased by Rs10 and was traded at Rs1240 against Rs1250 whereas that of ten gram silver also decreased by Rs8.57 and was sold at Rs1063.10 against Rs 1071.67.

The gold prices in the in international market decreased by $2 and was traded at $1916 against $1918, the association reported.

