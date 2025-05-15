Gold Prices Decrease Rs.6,700 To 335,200 Per Tola
Sumaira FH Published May 15, 2025 | 03:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed a decrease of Rs.6,700 on Thursday and was sold at Rs.335,200 against its sale at Rs.341,900 on the previous trading day, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association reported.
The prices of 10 grams of 24 karat came down by Rs.5,745 to Rs.287,379 from Rs.
293,124 whereas the price of 10 grams of 22 Karat declined by Rs.5,266 to Rs.263,440 from Rs.268,706.
The rates of per tola silver witnessed a decrease of Rs.105 to Rs.3,377 and ten gram silver also decreased by Rs.90 to Rs. 2,985 respectively.
The price of gold in the international market also decreased by $67 to $3,168 from $3,235 whereas that of silver decreased by $1.05 to at $31.95, the Association reported.
Recent Stories
Neeraj Chopra Shatters Barriers: A 90.23-Meter Masterclass in Qatar
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 May 2025
NA passes Income Tax Amendment Bill 2024 amid PTI opposition
Youm-e-Tashakur being observed today to pay homage to armed forces
Talat Hussain's daughter Tazeen ties the knot for second time
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2025
Secretary Information, Quetta Commissioner Hamza visits Balochistan Directorate ..
Three killed, one injured in different incidents in Attock
Youm-e-Tashakur, national flag hoisting ceremony to be observe on Friday
United Nations dismisses independence bid from Baloch separatists, citing UN Cha ..
More Stories From Business
-
Turkiye wants to strengthen trade, economic ties with Pakistan: Ambassador Neziroglu10 minutes ago
-
Gold prices increase Rs.2,400 to Rs.338,500 per tola10 minutes ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 May 20256 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 May 20257 hours ago
-
SECP issued tailored checklists for NBFCs to enhance efficiency16 hours ago
-
Development Partners Workshop: Ahsan outlines vision for inclusive, knowledge-based economy17 hours ago
-
PDWP approves 9 development schemes of roads sector18 hours ago
-
Lahore Chamber observes Youm-e-Tashakkur18 hours ago
-
Lifting ban on cotton seed imports a milestone: FPCCI19 hours ago
-
SECP issues cyber security advisory to all companies22 hours ago
-
CDWP approves ten projects worth Rs143 bln; refers major schemes to ECNEC22 hours ago
-
Textile exports rise by 8.41% to Rs.14.834 bln in 10 months22 hours ago