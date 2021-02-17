UrduPoint.com
Gold Prices Decrease Rs900 To Rs110,300 Per Tola

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 17th February 2021 | 06:50 PM

Gold prices decrease Rs900 to Rs110,300 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs900 on Wednesday and was sold at Rs110,300 against sale at Rs111,200, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

The price of ten gram 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs772 and was traded at Rs94,564 against Rs95,336 while that of ten gram 22 karat gold increased to Rs86,684 from Rs87,391.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs1380 and Rs1183.12 respectively.

The gold price in the in international market witnessed decrease of $34 and was soldat $1789 against its sale at $1823, the association added.

