UrduPoint.com

Gold Prices Decreased By Rs 1,800 To Rs 203,900 Per Tola

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 25, 2023 | 08:29 PM

Gold prices decreased by Rs 1,800 to Rs 203,900 per tola

The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs.1,800 and was sold at Rs. 203,900 on Saturday against its sale at Rs. 205,700 the previous day, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2023 ) :The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs.1,800 and was sold at Rs. 203,900 on Saturday against its sale at Rs. 205,700 the previous day, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs. 1,543 to Rs.176,355 from Rs.

177,898, whereas the price of 10 grams 22 karat gold went down to Rs.161,658 from Rs. 163,073.

However, the price of per tola silver increased by Rs. 30 to close at Rs. 2,250 and the ten-gram silver surged by Rs. 25.71 to close at Rs.1929.

The price of gold in the international market dipped by US$19 to $1978 against its sale at $1997, the association reported.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Sindh Sale Price Gold Silver Market All From

Recent Stories

Fouzia Younis becomes first Muslim woman to head U ..

Fouzia Younis becomes first Muslim woman to head UK mission in Canada

1 hour ago
 Five more infected with Coronavirus in RWP

Five more infected with Coronavirus in RWP

32 minutes ago
 ASI suspended for maltreatment of senior citizen

ASI suspended for maltreatment of senior citizen

32 minutes ago
 Man dies, one injured in accident

Man dies, one injured in accident

32 minutes ago
 Three suspected robbers held

Three suspected robbers held

32 minutes ago
 ECP finalises arrangements for repolling in 15 Sin ..

ECP finalises arrangements for repolling in 15 Sindh districts

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.