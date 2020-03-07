Gold prices decreased Rs1000 to Rs 94,500 per tola

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs 1000 per tola on Saturday and was traded at Rs 94,500 as compared to Rs 95,500 of last trading day, Karachi Sarafa Association reported

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2020 ) :The price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs 1000 per tola on Saturday and was traded at Rs 94,500 as compared to Rs 95,500 of last trading day, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

Likewise, the price of 10 gram gold witnessed decrease of Rs 858 and was traded at Rs 81,018 as compared to Rs81,876 during last trading day.

The price of silver remained stable and was traded at Rs 1000 per tola and that of 10 gram silver was traded at Rs 857.33.

In international market, the price of per ounce gold depreciated by $11 and was traded at $ 1675 against $1686, Karachi Sarafa association reported.