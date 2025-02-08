Gold prices dip by Rs 1,046 per tola to Rs. 299,000

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2025) The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs.1,046 and was sold at Rs 299,000 on Saturday against its sale at Rs 300,046 on previous trading day, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association reported.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs.

897 to Rs.256,344 from Rs. 257,241 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat came down to Rs.234,990 from Rs. 235,812.

The prices of per tola silver decreased by Rs.48 to Rs3,330 whereas that of ten gram went down by Rs42 to Rs.2,854.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $8 to $2,861 from $2,869, the Association reported.