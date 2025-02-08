Gold Prices Dip By Rs 1,046 Per Tola To Rs. 299,000
Faizan Hashmi Published February 08, 2025 | 05:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2025) The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs.1,046 and was sold at Rs 299,000 on Saturday against its sale at Rs 300,046 on previous trading day, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association reported.
The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs.
897 to Rs.256,344 from Rs. 257,241 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat came down to Rs.234,990 from Rs. 235,812.
The prices of per tola silver decreased by Rs.48 to Rs3,330 whereas that of ten gram went down by Rs42 to Rs.2,854.
The price of gold in the international market decreased by $8 to $2,861 from $2,869, the Association reported.
Recent Stories
Mohammed bin Rashid to crown Hope Makers on 23 February
Dubai set to inaugurate 2nd Japan Trade Exhibition Monday at DWTC
2025 SWAAC ELSO ECMO Conference concludes in Abu Dhabi
Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns mass shooting incident at learning ce ..
PTI observes black day on completion of first year since Feb 8 general elections
Vivo X200 Pro: Immersive Power Meets Pro-Grade Photography
Pakistan’s Favorite Entry-level Smartphone Series, the realme Note 60x Takes t ..
PML-Q leader& coordinator of the Ministry of Religious Affairs, Khawaja Rameez H ..
ADQ partners with State Capital Investment Corporation to explore investment opp ..
Cohesive society pillar of development, cultural renaissance in UAE
ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan among those facing US sanctions imposed by Trump
Pakistan meets major IMF conditions in first six months of current fiscal year
More Stories From Business
-
Gold prices dip by Rs 1,046 per tola to Rs. 299,0003 minutes ago
-
Pakistan meets major IMF conditions in first six months of current fiscal year5 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 February 20258 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 February 20259 hours ago
-
Pak-Hungary 3rd JCEC concludes with signing of important protocols22 hours ago
-
Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) gains 21 points22 hours ago
-
SBP injects over Rs 2.53 trillion in the market22 hours ago
-
BISP, SBP discuss facilitating bank accounts opening for beneficiaries22 hours ago
-
Fitch Ratings confirms Pakistan's economic stability23 hours ago
-
Most Asian markets rise ahead of key US jobs data21 hours ago
-
Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 07 February 202520 hours ago
-
Kitchen Items’ prices decrease by 0.21pc1 day ago