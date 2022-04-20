UrduPoint.com

Gold Prices Dip By Rs 150 Per Tola To Rs133,150

Faizan Hashmi Published April 20, 2022 | 05:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2022 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs 150 and was sold at Rs133,150 on Wednesday against its sale at Rs133,300 in the local market the previous day.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold decreased by Rs128 to Rs114,155 from Rs114,283 while that of 10 gram 22 karat also went down to Rs104,642 from Rs104,760, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs1520 and Rs1303.15 respectively.

The price of gold in international market decreased by $22 and was traded at US$1954 against its sale at US$1976, the association reported.

