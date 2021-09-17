UrduPoint.com

Gold Prices Dip By Rs 200 To Rs 112,500 Per Tola

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 17th September 2021 | 06:10 PM

Gold prices dip by Rs 200 to Rs 112,500 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs 200 per tola and was trade at Rs 112,500 on Friday against its sale at Rs 112,700 in the local market the previous day, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat also decreased by Rs 171 and was sold at Rs 96,451 against its sale at Rs 96, 622 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat decreased to Rs 88,413 from Rs 88,570.

The price of per tola silver declined by Rs 10 to Rs 1400 from Rs 1410 whereas that of ten gram silver went down by Rs 8.57 to Rs 1200.27 from Rs 1208.84.

The price of gold in international market decreased by US$ 18 and was traded at US$1761 against its sale at US$1779.

